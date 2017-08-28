Word Matters

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Doctors should call police if a patient is being abused by their own family members."The case of an elderly man who was physically abused by his own son while an inpatient in a Shanghai hospital has raised concerns about how public sector workers should deal with family disputes in public places. It was reported that the unnamed man, who has mental health problems, was refusing to take his prescribed medication resulting in his frustrated son slapping his face in anger. In response to this, and similar instances of familial violence, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Health and Family Planning has announced that hospital staff are now required to immediately inform police if similar situations arise.