China hack suspicion in US warship accident dismissed

Chinese military professionals and online users brushed off speculations by Western media of a possible Chinese involvement in recent US warship collisions.



Analysts said the wild and ludicrous suspicions are fanning hostility, which shows a lack of common sense and sound reasoning.



British newspaper The Times reported on August 25 that the collision between a Liberian tanker and the USS John S. McCain destroyer last week, the latest in a series of US naval accidents in Asia this year, has provoked questions about possible "Chinese involvement."



The newspaper quoted a former British Royal Navy officer as saying that the movements of Chinese vessel Guangzhouwan could be "significant in explaining" the fatal crash off Singapore, as tracking data has indicated the Liberian tanker was "followed by the Chinese vessel, which appeared to steer out of the way before the incident."



The former commander went on to say that the system on the US warship or the tanker could have been hacked and the Chinese vessel may have played a part in it.



"The Times report simply had too many flaws," an anonymous Chinese naval expert told the Global Times. "Based on my understanding of the Chinese government and military, deliberately following and targeting a US warship is highly unlikely, especially under the current Sino-US framework where China has always remained cautious in actions involving the US military. [Causing a US warship collision] is not what the Chinese military does."



The expert, who requested anonymity, said hacking into the system of a US warship from a remote vessel is difficult to achieve technologically. "The story truly sounds like something out of 'One Thousand and One Nights.'"



The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with the oil tanker Alnic MC on August 21 east of the Malacca Strait. CNN reported that it's the fourth time a US warship has been involved in an accident in Asian waters this year.



Shen Yi, deputy director of the cyberspace management center at Fudan University, said warships have two separate systems - one connecting to the Internet and the other an internal command system. He said the navigation, control and enemy identification fall under the internal command system and will not be affected by cyber attacks.



"The accusation is false on many grounds and seems to stem from pure imagination. It appears that the report wants to use China as a scapegoat for the lapses of the US Pacific Fleet," Shen said.

An old refrain



The Times story, translated and reported in Chinese media, inspired memes on Chinese cyberspace.



Net users joked about how the USS John S. McCain collision could have been caused by supernatural powers or aliens.



"I'd be proud if the report were true," read one post on huanqiu.com



Others shrugged off the accusation, saying China is frequently accused in conspiracy theories and it's hardly news anymore.



"[The story] sells an old and hostile narrative about China based on exaggerated Chinese hacking capabilities," Shen said.



The anonymous expert said it is difficult to pin down the reason behind the USS John S. McCain collision, but suggested that "the US military should reflect on its own practices and attitudes, and not to look for scapegoats, otherwise similar tragedies would only recur."



Meanwhile, the bodies of all 10 sailors reported missing following the collision have been found, according to a statement from the US Navy's 7th Fleet.



The bodies were all recovered from within the destroyer.



"The incident is under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision," said a spokesman for the Japan-based 7th Fleet, the Washington Post reported on Monday.