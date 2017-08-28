Company punished for exploiting images

Authorities in Shanghai have fined a local Internet firm 15,000 yuan ($2,262.99) and suspended all trading for two months after the company uploaded insulting photos and memes of surviving "comfort women" from the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45).



The pictures, accompanied by flippant and degrading remarks, were culled from a new documentary film recording the harrowing experiences of these women.



Many netizens complained the decision to use the mocking images was insensitive and exploitative and nothing more than a cynical ploy to cash in on other people's misfortune. Other netizens added that these women have suffered enough already and that their privacy should not have been invaded purely for entertaining and commercial purposes.





