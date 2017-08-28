India removes troops from China's territory in Doklam

The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed Monday that India has removed its trespassing troops from China's territory of Doklam, and China will continue to exercise its sovereignty in this area.



"On the afternoon of August 28, the Indian side has pulled back all the trespassing personnel and equipment to the Indian side of the boundary and the Chinese personnel on the ground have verified this. China will continue exercising sovereignty and uphold territorial integrity in accordance with historical conventions," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference on Monday.



Hua said that since June 18, Indian troops illegally crossed the border and trespassed into Chinese territory in Doklam, and China has used multiple diplomatic channels to engage with India and also taken effective military measures to safeguard its sovereignty and legitimate rights.



"The Chinese government highly values its friendly relations with India. We hope India can fulfill the historic agreement on the border and safeguard the stability of the border area with China," Hua said.



In the past two months, China used a series of actions including diplomatic engagement and military drills to pressure India and it eventually gained the result with India's withdrawal. "Without tough signals and diplomatic efforts for peace from China, the standoff would not have ended like this. We are glad to see India correct its mistake before the upcoming BRICS summit and safeguard the stability of the region with us," Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



The People's Liberation Army has conducted several military drills and trainings in plateau areas in Tibet after India's trespass, participated by heavy armor brigade, air force bombers and heavy artillery forces. The national broadcaster China Central Television reported on these drills and revealed videos of military actions in the past two months.



From August 3 to 4, six entities in China - the foreign ministry, defense ministry, Chinese embassy in India, the People's Daily, the Xinhua News Agency and the PLA Daily made tough announcements to warn India and reaffirm Chinese sovereignty in the Doklam. The Chinese embassy in India issued two safety alerts to Chinese nationals in India on July 7 and August 24.



The upcoming ninth BRICS Summit will be held in the coastal city of Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, from September 3-5, which heads of state of the five countries are expected to participate.



"We haven't received any information about he (Modi) will not come [to the summit]," Zhang Yansheng, chief research fellow at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, told a press conference on Monday in Beijing.



"The current situation is positive for the regional stability. China highly values the ties with India but this is based on the mutual respect of sovereignty. We hope India can learn lessons from this standoff," Hu said.



