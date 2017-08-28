Shanghai citizens satisfied with policies

Social policies launched by Shanghai's municipal government have recorded an impressive 70 percent approval rating, according to a survey conducted by the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. The survey questioned 2,079 city residents.



Policies which attracted the highest praise were in traffic control, firework regulations, traditional culture preservation, and population and environmental management.



Meanwhile, initiatives in medical care, social security, and education witnessed the biggest jump in approval ratings since 2016.



The survey took into account the interviewees' gender, educational background, age, and income level in assessing how policies were perceived by differing demographic groups.



The report found that men, as well as those with higher income and educational levels, were more supportive of policies around traditional culture preservation.





