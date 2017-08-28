Guilty verdict for Samsung boss could herald new era in effort to control chaebols

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/28 19:23:39





To be sure, this is not definitive. Lee will appeal, meaning a final decision will not come until next year. And skeptics will note that the country has seen a string of corporate scandals, often with limited repercussions. Lee's own father was convicted twice on charges including tax evasion and bribery, and was eventually pardoned. Other corporate bosses have also had sentences commuted.



Nonetheless, the outcome reflects a toughening official stance toward the country's powerful, family-run conglomerates, known as chaebols. Lee's five-year sentence is less than half what prosecutors sought, but is still one of the longest handed to a chaebol boss - and too long for it to be suspended.



President Moon took office this year after campaigning on a platform of corporate reform. Notably, he hired two outspoken chaebol critics: Chang Ha-sung as chief of staff for policy, and Kim Sang-jo as antitrust head. The latter, nicknamed the "chaebol sniper," told Reuters this month his agency planned to investigate several outfits that abused dealings with sister companies.



Up until now, proposals to strengthen regulations on businesses, such as banning the use of treasury shares in corporate restructuring, have been stalled in parliament, where Moon's party has no majority. Lee's conviction could bolster the president's political standing, making it more likely he can build support for new legislation. Public anger has built against the chaebols, which have historically seemed both above the law, and run largely for the benefit of their founding families. Other corporate chieftains will be watching intently.



The author is Robyn Mak, a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The article was first published on Reuters Breakingviews. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn





