At least two killed, 25 missing from Guizhou landslide

Two people were killed and another 25 missing in a landslide in Bijie, Southwest China's Guizhou Province Monday morning.



The Department of Civil Affairs of Guizhou Province said the landslide occurred at about 10:40 am in Zhangjiawan town, Nayong county, Bijie, affecting 34 homes.



Rescuers have saved six people and recovered two bodies. 25 people remain missing as of press time, according to the National Commission for Disaster Reduction's website.



The National Commission for Disaster Reduction and Ministry of Civil Affairs have activated a Level Ⅳ National Emergency Response.



Local civil affairs authorities have sent 50 tents, 100 quilts and 100 camp beds to the site.



The disaster caused 5.1 million yuan ($770,000) in losses, chinanews.com reported.



On July 1, 2016, a rain-induced landslide hit Pianpo Village, Dafang county, Bijie. The landslide killed 23 people and injured seven others.

