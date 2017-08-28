Ukrainian president pledges to continue economic, political reform

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday hailed the progress achieved by his country in the implementation of economic and political reforms, saying the transformation will continue.



"Ukraine has embarked on a path of radical transformation and will not turn away from it," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook account.



The president noted that the ratings agency Moody's Investors Service Inc. recently upgraded Ukraine's credit rating and changed its rating outlook to positive from stable.



The reform of the banking system and the taxation, energy and public procurement sectors has contributed to the rating upgrade, Poroshenko added.



Last week, Moody's revised up Ukraine's credit rating by one level to Caa2 from Caa3, noting progress in the implementation of structural reform in the country.

