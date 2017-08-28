Population of endangered gazelles in NW China recovers

The population of Przewalski's gazelle, an endangered species found only around a lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, has recovered to 2,010.



According to a survey by Qinghai Lake National Nature Reserve, there are2,010 gazelles around the lake, 546 more than last year.



The reserve's Wu Yonglin said the survey recorded 551 fawns and 1,459 older gazelles: 422 males and 1,037 females.



Wu attributed the recovery of the population to the efforts of local farmers and herdsmen.



The local government ordered the removal of barbed wire fences, once used to restrict the movement of livestock and mark ownership of the grassland. Previously, the fences killed many gazelles as they tried to jump them.



Przewalski's gazelle was named after a Russian adventurer who collected a specimen and took it back to St. Petersburg in 1875. The gazelle is under the highest level of national protection in China.



The gazelle was once found in Inner Mongolia and Ningxia Hui autonomous regions and in Gansu and Qinghai provinces.

