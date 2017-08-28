Chinese companies quietly prepare for reported Indian data probe

Chinese mobile and Internet companies operating in India are quietly preparing to respond to a reported Indian government investigation into their data security protection, though several companies said they had not received any official notice regarding the probe.



While many companies refrained from commenting on the possible investigation, which according to some media reports is aimed at Chinese companies amid rising bilateral tension, business insiders and experts said the probe has likely been overblown by media outlets and that their Indian competitors might be behind it.



The Indian government has asked about 30 companies, including Chinese smartphone manufacturers and Internet companies, to provide information on how they store data on Indian users and their measures to keep that information safe. Chinese companies Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo and UC Browser are on the list, according to recent some reports.



Though global brands like Apple, Samsung and Indian firms are also among the companies, some media reports noted that, coming at a time of tension between China and India and the rising dominance of Chinese companies in the Indian market, the probe might have been aimed at Chinese companies.



At least two Chinese companies told the Global Times on Monday that they had not received any request from the Indian government regarding the reported probe. One representative for a Chinese Internet company with a massive user base in India said she was unaware of any test being done on the company's platforms.



Other companies reportedly on the list also did not receive any formal notice or request to cooperate with the reported security check, according to media reports and business insiders in India.



Details of how the Indian government would carry out the investigation and how it would affect Chinese companies operating in the country remain unclear, but Chinese companies should prepare for the probe, experts said.



"It's hard to say, all the companies are handling it in a low-key manner," a Chinese business insider told the Global Times on Monday.



There are several ways for Chinese companies to protect their legal rights in India, according to Mei Xinyu, an associate researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.



Companies should ask for the Chinese government's help, in addition to taking measures on their own to protect their legal rights, if the Indian government investigates them, Mei told the Global Times on Monday.



He said that Chinese companies should also keep an eye on their competitors in the Indian market to see if any unfair treatment is involved.



In 2016, China's non-financial foreign direct investment to India rose more than six times to $10.63 billion, according to data released by the Consulate General of China in Mumbai in February.

