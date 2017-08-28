Fund set up to aid SOE

China has set up a fund dedicated to supporting mixed-ownership reform by State-owned enterprises (SOEs), the official China Securities Journal reported on its website on Monday.



The fund, launched by State-backed China Structural Reform Fund Co, will have initial capital of 5 billion yuan ($752.7 million) and will invest in SOEs controlled by both central and local governments that undergo mixed-ownership reform, the newspaper said.



The launch of the fund sends a signal that China will step up SOE restructuring. China is pushing mixed-ownership reform as part of plans to revive the State-owned sector and create conglomerates capable of competing globally.



China Unicom recently unveiled plans to raise 77.9 billion yuan ($11.7 billion) through an ownership reform plan that observers see as a model case for revitalizing SOEs with private capital.





