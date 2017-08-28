PICC eyes more insurers

Source:Reuters Published: 2017/8/28 21:33:40
Chinese insurance giant PICC Group is in talks to either acquire or buy a stake in several Southeast Asian insurers and expects some deals to close before the end of the year, a senior executive said on Monday.

Xie Yiqun, vice president of People's Insurance Co (Group) of China, said he expects one or two deals to materialize this year with a few more to come in the next two or three years.

PICC's overseas push is in line with China's "Belt and Road" (B&R) initiative, aimed at building connectivity with Southeast, South and Central Asia, and beyond to the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

PICC plans to set up offices and branches in certain B&R countries and regions.

Posted in: ECONOMY,COMPANIES
