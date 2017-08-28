CNNC in Saudi Arabia

State-owned energy giant China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) is tapping into the uranium and thorium ore resources in Saudi Arabia, as part of the company's response to China's B&R initiative.



The company recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Arabian Geological Survey, which will help accelerate exploration in mining resources, according to domestic news site cnstock.com.



Under an earlier agreement, CNNC has finished geological investigation in nine areas as the preparation for further mining exploration. Saudi Arabia is heavily dependent on oil and natural gas for generating electricity.

