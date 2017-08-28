Samsung to boost China NAND output

Samsung Electronics Co expects to invest $7 billion over the next three years to expand its NAND memory chip output in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the South Korean technology giant said on Monday.



In a regulatory filing Samsung said it approved $2.3 billion of the expected investment of $7 billion on Monday. In early July, when Samsung announced an investment of $18.6 billion in South Korea, it said it would add a production line at its NAND plant in Xi'an, but it did not set an investment amount.



Samsung accounted for 38.3 percent of global NAND flash memory chip revenue in the second quarter, the latest data from researcher IHS showed.