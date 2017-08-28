Sinopec H1 profit surges 40%

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) on Monday reported a 40.1 percent increase in net profits for the first half of 2017 mainly due to high oil prices.



The company's profit attributable to equity shareholders was 27.9 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) between January and June, according to its financial results filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.



Its turnover rose 32.8 percent year on year to 1.14 trillion yuan in the first half of 2017. In contrast, during the same period last year, Sinopec reported a 21.6 percent drop in net profits due to persistently weak oil prices.

