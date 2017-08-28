Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/28 21:38:40
$80b
Bilateral trade between China and Russia could be more than $80 billion in 2017, said Andrey Denisov, the Russian Ambassador to China.
2,000
Bike-sharing company ofo said on Monday that it is entering Vienna, and it will put a first batch of 2,000 bicycles in the city.
28%
Distiller Wuliangye Yibin Co estimated its first-half net profit growth may have been more than 28%.
6.8%
Second-quarter growth of global port cargo throughput was 6.8% quarter-on-quarter, the Shanghai International Shipping Institute said on Monday.
6.13%
Revenue of the top 100 companies in Shanghai was 5.7 trillion yuan in 2016, a gain of 6.13%.