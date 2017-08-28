UAE oil firm cuts production in compliance with OPEC's decision

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has informed its customers of a 10 percent reduction in exports for October shipments according to OPEC's decision, said Suhail Al-Mazrouei, UAE Energy Minister, on Monday on twitter.



The ADNOC, the biggest government-controlled oil firm, is announcing the monthly reduction rates in the 2017 export contracts based on the commitment of the UAE to its share in the reduction planned by OPEC, said Al-Mazrouei.



"The 10 percent reduction in production for October will be from the Merban, Das and Zacam Al-Alawi contracts," he added.



OPEC members appeared to be independent producers earlier this year, officially cutting output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) for six months in a bid to restore stability to oil markets.



It was also agreed last May to extend oil production cuts by an additional nine months from July 1, 2017 until the end of March 2018.

