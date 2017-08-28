Latvian gov't ready to help flood-stricken eastern region: PM

Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis said Monday the government was committed to help overcoming the consequences of the devastating floods in the eastern Latvian region of Latgale.



The amount of rain in Latgale this month has more than doubled the average, flooding vast areas of agriculture lands, roads, and damaging buildings. No casualties have been reported.



"I can assure that there is enough money in the state budget for such occasions and the necessary financing will be distributed without delay," Kucinskis said on Latvian public television.



The damage to agriculture has not been assessed yet, while the restoration of flood-damaged roads will cost around one million euros (1.19 million US dollars), according to officials.



On Monday, Kucinskis plans to visit the eastern town of Livani to meet the heads of local administrations of Latgale to discuss the situation.



Ministers of agriculture, transport, and regional affairs already visited Latgale last week.

