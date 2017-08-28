Nation to better protect shareholders

Source:Agencies-Global Times Published: 2017/8/28 21:53:39
China's Supreme People's Court issued a judicial interpretation of company law Monday, requiring increased efforts to protect shareholders.
The interpretation, which will come into force on Friday, stipulates that companies are not allowed to deprive shareholders of their "right to know" under the pretext of corporate charters or agreements signed by shareholders. The interpretation is applicable to lawsuits related to company profit distribution, preemptive rights and shareholders' representative litigation.