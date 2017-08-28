Consumers concerned about prices, safety

A hostess holds a tray of sliced US beef during an event to celebrate the re-introduction of US beef imports to China in Beijing in June. Photo: IC

US beef has not yet made a dent in the lucrative Chinese market since it went on sale domestically almost two months ago, partly because its high prices are putting off consumers.



In City Shop located in Parkview Green in the capital city's CBD, the Global Times noticed that Australian beef accounts for around 90 percent of the stock of imported beef. US beef accounts just for 10 percent.



Besides Parkview Green, the Global Times also noticed that only small amounts of US beef are on sale in other supermarkets. At Walmart's Sam's Club in Beijing on Monday, domestic beef took up around 50 percent of the whole beef display area, with Australian beef accounting for about 35 percent and US beef the remaining 15 percent.



Zhang Ailing, a saleswoman at Sam's Club, told the Global Times on Monday that in the past two months, sales of Australian beef had outstripped those of US beef.



A spokesperson for Walmart told the Global Times that sales of US beef had grown steadily since it entered China at the end of June, with best-selling cuts including brisket, short rib and rib eye. The spokesperson did not provide specific sales figures.



As part of the US-China 100-Day Action Plan for trade, US beef was allowed back into the Chinese market at the end of June after a 14-year ban.



Domestic grocery O2O platform Fruit Day, whose US beef is mainly targeted at middle-income consumers, said that prime US beef has won recognition from local consumers and sales are going well.



"At present, we only sell US beef in East China, but we plan to expand sales into North China and South China in the future considering the strong sales performance currently," Ji Qing, head of the fresh food purchasing department of Fruit Day, told the Global Times on Monday.



In addition to various kinds of steaks, Fruit Day will provide other cuts of beef to fit with Chinese culinary methods, Ji said.



China's beef market has expanded rapidly over the past decade as consumers have become more interested in healthy eating.



The spokesperson for Walmart said a unique characteristic of US beef is that it has no grass flavor because the cattle are fed with grain.



The overall consumption of beef in China reached 8 million tons in 2016, with a market size of 360 billion yuan ($54 billion), according to data from the Ministry of Commerce. But the growth of the domestic beef yield has slowed, increasing the supply and demand imbalance, Beijing-based newspaper China Times reported Friday.



Consumers' concerns



Despite the strong demand for beef, consumers have concerns about both hefty prices and potential quality issues.



The Global Times noticed that about 50 consumers were attracted to taste both Australian and US beef at Sam's Club within one and a half hours in the morning on Monday, but those who decided to buy chose Australian beef.



"I prefer Australian beef because the price is lower than that of US beef," one consumer who did not wish to be named told the Global Times on Monday. In Walmart, the price of US beef is 430 yuan per kilogram and that of Australian beef ranges from 128 to 364 yuan per kilogram.



A restaurant owner told the Global Times that he prefers Australian steaks because US steaks are sliced so thin that they can't be cooked for a longer time.



"I ask the salesperson to offer a large cut of beef, but they refuse to," he said, adding that the taste of US beef is not as good as he had imagined.



Besides, as US beef imports were initially banned in China amid concerns over mad cow disease, many people are still concerned about it nowadays, according to China Times newspaper.



To guarantee the quality of US beef, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine has released US beef import standards, such as complete track records of the cattle breeding, place of origin and butchering method, according to an announcement posted on the bureau's website on June 20.



The US recently initiated an investigation into China's intellectual property practices. If the US provokes a trade conflict, China is likely to reduce imports of agricultural products like beef and beans, said Ma Wenfeng, a food expert based in Beijing.