China says sanctions on Venezuela won’t help

China said on Monday that history shows external interference and unilateral sanctions only make things more complex and will not help resolve problems, after the US imposed new sanctions on Venezuela.



US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that prohibits dealings in new debt from the Venezuelan government or its state oil company on Friday in an effort to halt financing that the White House said fuels President Nicolas Maduro's "dictatorship."



Maduro, who has frequently blamed the US for waging an "economic war" on Venezuela, said the US was seeking to force Venezuela to default - but he said it would not succeed.



Asked about the new US measure, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China's position had consistently been to respect the sovereignty and independence of other countries and not to interfere in their internal affairs.



"The present problem in Venezuela should be resolved by the Venezuelan government and people themselves," she told a daily news briefing.





