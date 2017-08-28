Huddersfield sign Green

Former England goalkeeper Robert Green has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long contract after being released by Championship side Leeds United, the Premier League club has said.



The 37-year-old's contract with Leeds was terminated by mutual consent and Huddersfield have the option to extend the deal by a year.



Green, who has made more than 650 appearances during his career and played for ­Norwich City, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League, has been capped 12 times by England.



Huddersfield boss David Wagner said Green had been brought in to add experience to his promoted team, who are unbeaten in their first three Premier League games and third in the standings behind Manchester United and Liverpool.





