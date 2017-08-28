Player saved from river

Scottish Premiership player Gary Mackay-Steven had to be treated for hypothermia after being pulled from a river by emergency services, his club Aberdeen confirmed Monday.



"The club can confirm Gary Mackay-Steven was involved in an incident in the River Kelvin on Sunday morning," Aberdeen said in a statement.



"He was treated for hypothermia, but is now at home and recovering well. On behalf of Gary, the club extends its thanks to the emergency services involved."



Scottish media reports said Mackay-Steven, 26, had been rescued from Glasgow's River Kelvin after a night out with a fellow player.





