Yarmolenko joins BVB

Borussia Dortmund signed Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kiev on Monday, quickly replenishing their squad after selling midfielder Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona three days ago.



The 27-year-old, who will wear the No.9 shirt, has spent his entire professional career at Dynamo, making 339 appearances over the course of 11 seasons and scoring 137 goals.



France international Dembele, who scored 10 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions to help Dortmund finish third in the Bundesliga last season, was sold to Barcelona on Friday for 105 million euros ($125 million).





