CAS rejects duo’s appeal

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/8/28 23:08:40
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), sport's highest court, on Monday rejected an appeal by two Chinese women weightlifters stripped of their gold medals at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games for doping.
Cao Lei, the 75-kilogram champion and Liu Chunhong, who won the 69-kilogram category, were disqualified in January following a reanalysis of their drug tests.
Chen Xiexia, the 48-kilogram gold medalist in Beijing, was also stripped of her title after the trio tested positive for the banned GHRP-2, a human growth hormone.
CAS confirmed Cao and Liu's disqualification, throwing out their appeal.