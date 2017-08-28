CAS rejects duo’s appeal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), sport's highest court, on Monday rejected an appeal by two Chinese women weight­lifters stripped of their gold medals at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games for doping.



Cao Lei, the 75-kilogram champion and Liu Chunhong, who won the 69-kilogram category, were disqualified in January following a reanalysis of their drug tests.



Chen Xiexia, the 48-kilogram gold medalist in Beijing, was also stripped of her title after the trio tested positive for the banned GHRP-2, a human growth hormone.



CAS confirmed Cao and Liu's disqualification, throwing out their appeal.





