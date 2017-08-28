Tianjin authorities send 350 tons of imported GM clovers back to US

Authorities in North China's Tianjin Municipality sent back nearly 350 tons of genetically modified (GM) clovers imported from the US, which were previously declared at the Chinese customs as non-GM products.



The clovers are packed in 500 bundles weighing 349.16 tons, which is worth $101,300, thepaper.cn reported on Monday, citing the Tianjin Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau.



The clovers were found to be an unqualified GM product in a sampling inspection by Chinese authorities and are in the process of being sent back to the US, according to the report.



Lu Baorong, a professor of life sciences at Fudan University in Shanghai and member of China's National Biosafety Committee, told the Global Times on Monday that a safety evaluation and a GM safety certificate is necessary for any GM product or crop to be allowed into China.



"It is difficult to say whether the GM clovers could bring risks to the domestic husbandry industry and ecological environment. However, if it would not go through relevant procedures and fail to gain the safety certificate, it should be regarded as illegal based on China's regulations," said Lu.



Lu added that although China had granted more access to the US-developed GM crops since June, it does not mean the evaluation standards for imported GM crops or products are being lowered.



Clover, which originates from Europe and the Americas, is mainly used as feed for dairy cows in China, and commercial planting of GM clover is not yet allowed, according to the report of thepapar.cn.





