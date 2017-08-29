Death toll rises to 3 after landslide in southwest China

The death toll has risen to three, with another 32 still missing after a landslide in Nayong county, southwest China's Guizhou Province Monday morning.



The landslide occurred at about 10:40 a.m. in Zhangjiawan Township, affecting 34 households. A total of 10 people had been found as of 8 p.m., three of whom died, the other seven were taken to the hospital and are in a stable condition, according to relief headquarters.



Over 2,000 people, including police, firefighters and medical staff are at the scene and more than 80 emergency vehicles, 20 life detectors, 17 digging machines and 8 drones are involved in the rescue work.

