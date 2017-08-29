Senior official stresses technology in fighting terrorism in Xinjiang

, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a five-day inspection in Xinjiang, which concluded Sunday.



He highlighted the role of political and legal organs in safeguarding stability of Xinjiang and national security, calling on police officers to improve their political quality and abilities to better fight crime and protect the people.



Meng met with CPC members and cadres, police officers and common people of different ethnic groups that have been on the front line of the battle against terrorism.



Xinjiang must continue to give top priority to fighting secessionists and focus on the crackdown on terrorist activities, he said.

