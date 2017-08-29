DPRK's missile flies some 2,700 km: S. Korean military

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a ballistic missile flying some 2,700 kilometers Tuesday morning, the South Korean military said.



The missile was launched eastward from a site near Sunan in Pyongyang at around 5:57 a.m. (local time), local media cited the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) as saying.



It flew some 2,700 kilometers at a maximum altitude of around 550 km, passing through the sky over Japan before falling into the North Pacific Ocean, the JCS added.



South Korean presidential house has immediately convened a National Security Council meeting, according the local media.

