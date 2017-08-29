Withdrawal of troops the right choice for India

India pulled back personnel and equipment from Dong Lang (Doklam) region on Monday afternoon, ending a two-month military stand-off triggered by India's illegal incursion.



It is the correct choice of India to return to abiding by international law.



The Doklam area is undisputed Chinese territory with a clear history and legal basis. The Indian military trespass grossly encroached on China's territorial sovereignty, and trampled on the fundamental principles of international law and basic norms governing international relations.



Over the past days, China has demonstrated its determination to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and legitimate rights. Chinese troops have also taken countermeasures.



The Chinese side has exercised the utmost restraint, communicated with the Indian side through diplomatic channels, and shown maximum sincerity in resolving the dispute via peaceful means.



There is no room for the slightest ambiguity regarding historical issues that concern the principle of right and wrong.



For China and India, close neighbors and the world's two largest emerging economies, their common interests far outweigh their disputes. China has been building friendly ties with India, and safeguarding the overall interest of bilateral ties, on a basis of respect for each other's territorial sovereignty.



As India's gambit comes to an end, China will continue to patrol the Doklam area and safeguard territorial integrity, as approved by border agreements.



It is expected that India will continue its correct attitude and to meet China halfway to put China-India ties on a healthy track.

