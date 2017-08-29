Chibok girls' abductor surrenders to Nigerian military

The Nigerian military on Monday confirmed a top Boko Haram commander had surrendered to troops in the country's northeast region.



His submission to the military was promptly followed by a confession in which the terror group commander, identified as Auwal Ismaaela, said he played a major role in the abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls from Chibok, a Christian-dominated town in the northeastern state of Borno.



Ismaaela threw in the towel as troops intensified efforts to smoke out remnants of the terror group in Nigeria.



Amid many acts of bloodletting on innocent people and destruction of properties across the length and breadth of Nigeria's northeast, Ismaaela and another repentant Boko Haram fighter named Abu Hafsat led the killing of youths and other school children in Madagali area of Adamawa State, also in the northeast region.



"In one of the operations, I abducted my wife named Maryam, who had two kids for me in Sambisa Forest," Ismaaela said.



Such abductions by Ismaaela and the Boko Haram group at large had led to the use of preteen and teenage children, especially girls, as so called "human bombs" in the most populous African country.



Last Tuesday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) expressed extreme concern about an appalling increase in the cruel and calculated use of children as human bombs, saying children had been used repeatedly in this way over the last few years.



So far this year, the number of children used is already four times higher than it was for all of last year, UNICEF noted.



Since January, 83 children have been used as so called human bombs; 55 were girls, most often under 15 years old; 27 were boys, and one was a baby strapped to a girl, according to the UN agency's data.



UNICEF said the use of children in such attacks has had a further impact of creating suspicion and fear of children who have been released, rescued or escaped from Boko Haram. As a result, many children who have managed to get away from captivity face rejection when they try to reintegrate into their communities, compounding their suffering.



Until Boko Haram becomes history in Nigeria and the country wakes up to his social problem, an end is not in sight to the abduction and use of very young citizens as either human bombs or terrorists, said Yemi Odufuwa, a security expert.



Odufuwa noted that Boko Haram had created a strong image for itself globally when it ventured into the killing, abducting and the use of underage children for its attacks.



This, he said, had complicated the fight against Boko Haram.



"No doubt, those young boys and girls abducted by Boko Haram are being used as human bombs. The terror group only uses them to make a strong statement to the world," he said.



"The only foreseeable and lasting solution to this problem is to defeat Boko Haram," Odufuwa added.



Meanwhile, Ismaaela has vowed to cooperate with the Nigerian Military with useful information on locations and hideouts of other top commanders of the deadly sect.



"It is unfortunate that I was brainwashed and misled not only on some abductions but in the killings of my own people that were innocent. I wholeheartedly regret my actions," he told investigators.



Ismaaela's plea is being considered by Nigerian authorities. Whether his plea is accepted or not, he would, however, live the rest of his life without a right leg and a partially burned body, the vestiges of a senseless fight against his country and compatriots.



"I willingly surrendered to the military because I was tired of the senseless killing and fight. I realized that our people have resort to stealing and all sort of atrocity contrary to the teaching and practice of Islam.



More than 100 Boko Haram members and some commanders had in the recent past surrendered to the military, knowing full well that their actions had become inimical to the overall interest and well-being of the nation and the surrounding countries of Cameroun, Niger, and Chad.

