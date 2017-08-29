Amazon reveals deep price cuts at Whole Foods

Amazon has officially closed the acquisition with Whole Foods on Monday, and deeply cut prices at the organic grocery chain as promised.



At the store at Columbus Circle in New York, organic bananas are down from 99 US cents a pound to 69 cents; Hass avocados went to 1.49 dollars each from 2.50 dollars; organic extra-large brown eggs are 4.49 dollars per dozen, down from 6.49 dollars.



Amazon announced a statement earlier last week that the two companies will together pursue the vision of making Whole Foods Market' high-quality, natural and organic food affordable for everyone.



"Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality -- we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market's long-held commitment to the highest standards," said Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, in the statement.



"By working together with Amazon and integrating in several key areas, we can lower prices and double down on that mission and reach more people with Whole Foods Market's high-quality, natural and organic food," said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO.



Meanwhile, the Amazon Echo, a voice-activated electronic product, was also for sale at the Whole Foods store for 99.99 dollars, and the Echo dot was on sale for 44.99 dollars.



In the future, after certain technical integration work is complete, Amazon Prime will become Whole Foods Market's customer rewards program, providing Prime members with special savings and other in-store benefits.



Amazon Lockers will also be available in select Whole Foods Market stores. Customers can have products shipped from Amazon.com to their local Whole Foods Market store for pick up or send returns back to Amazon during a trip to the store.



"This is just the beginning" -- Amazon and Whole Foods Market plan to offer more in-store benefits and lower prices for customers over time as the two companies integrate logistics and point-of-sale and merchandising systems.

