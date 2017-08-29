Senior political advisors discuss targeted poverty relief

China's senior political advisors met Monday to offer suggestions on targeted poverty relief.
The issue was discussed at the 22nd meeting of the Standing Committee of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, which opened on Monday morning and was attended by Yu Zhengsheng
, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee. Wang Yang
, Chinese vice premier also attended the meeting, issuing a report and pointing out some major current problems in poverty relief.
Vice chairman of the CPPCC Du Qinglin
presided over the opening session, stressing the significance of the battle against poverty and asking for more opinions on the issue.
Attendees at the meeting voiced their opinions on six specific topics, including the accurate policies, the role of industrial projects, and basic public services.
More training should be held to improve grass-roots cadres' abilities on poverty relief work, and more intensive support, more effective measures and more dynamic work should be in place, some advisors suggested.
More efforts must be put into eliminating the roots of poverty, in order to set a stronger and more stable basis for poverty relief, the attendees said.