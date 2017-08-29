US confirms DPRK fires missile over Japan

Photo provided by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 9, 2017 shows the test-fire of a new type of ground-to-sea cruise missile. Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un guided the test fire of the missile, which was "a powerful attack means capable of striking any enemy group of battleships." The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) confirmed early Friday it test fired a new type of ground-to-sea cruise missile on Thursday, the fourth missiletest by Pyongyang in one month. (Xinhua/KCNA)

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a missile over Japan, the Pentagon confirms Monday."We can confirm that the missile launched by North Korea (DPRK) flew over Japan," the Pentagon said. "We are still in the process of assessing this launch."The Pentagon added that the missile launch did not pose a threat to North America.The Japanese government said the missile appeared to have passed over the Japanese archipelago.The missile was fired around 5:58 a.m. Japanese time (GMT 2058 Monday) from the western coast of the DPRK towards a northeastern direction, and passed over Cape Erimo in northern Japan around 6:06 a.m. Japanese time (GMT 2106 Monday), said Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.The missile appeared to have fallen into the Pacific Ocean some 1,180 kilometers east of Cape Erimo around 6:12 a.m. Japanese time (GMT 2112 Monday), said Suga.He also said that the launching of the missile poses a grave threat to Japan's security and Japan strongly protests against the missile launch.