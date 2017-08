Six shot at library in New Mexico, southwestern US

At least six people were shot at a library in New Mexico, a state in the southwestern United States.



The incident took place after 4: 00 p.m. local time on Monday afternoon in Clovis, a New Mexico city of about 40,000 residents near the Texas state line.



Among the six shot at the Clovis-Carver library, two were reportedly fatally wounded. However, there were no confirmation from police while a press conference was scheduled at the city hall.