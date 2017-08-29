Mexico, US "stronger together," says US ambassador

Mexico and the United States are "stronger together," the US ambassador to Mexico, Roberta Jacobson, said on Monday.



Speaking at the signing of an agreement in the area of criminal justice, as Mexico launches judicial reforms, Jacobson said, "the United States remains committed to supporting Mexico through its historic transition towards a more just penal system. As (Mexico's) Education Minister (Aurelio Nuno) has said, we are partners, we are allies and we are stronger together."



The message of unity was in stark contrast to statements made by her boss, US President Donald Trump, who recently described Mexico as a crime-ridden neighbor that was difficult to negotiate with.



Mexico, the United States and Canada have started negotiations to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).



Nuno said Mexico-US cooperation "will allow us to continue to be one of the most dynamic regions in the world."



Monday's agreement calls for cooperation in training those working in Mexico's revamped criminal justice system.

