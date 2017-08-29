Woman killed by dislodged tree, more deaths feared as result of Harvey

A woman was killed in Houston area when a dislodged tree fell on her trailer home as storm Harvey brought heavy rain.



Meanwhile, six family members are feared to have drowned in Houston when their van was swept away by floodwaters, local TV station reported. But their deaths can not be confirmed immediately.



As Harvey continues to bring rain and gust to the great Houston area, more and more people are mandatorily or voluntarily evacuated, forcing the government to open more shelters.



In the neighborhood of Siena southwest of Houston, people are recommended to evacuate as water continues to pile up due to heavy rain. Xinhua correspondent saw that water level has risen apparently in the neighborhood. Parts of roads in that area are submerged under water.



Authorities suggest that people in this area to evacuate before it's too late. Yet not everyone in the neighborhood has made up their mind. Some people decided to stay no matter what happens, someone are still hesitating.



"I finally decided to evacuate but can't get through water, so I have no choice but to come back," Lu Jun, a Chinese who lives there, told Xinhua.



Throughout Houston area, many shops are closed yet several remain open, Xinhua correspondent saw most of the gas stations on High Way 6 are out of oil, with few exception. People are recommended to avoid going out as there might be life threatening danger.



Most of hospitals are still open in Houston.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott said officials are in the early stages of responding to this unprecedented storm.



The No. 1 goal is still "protecting and preserving life" and "rescuing every person we can find," he said.



Many locals stayed behind and volunteered to rescue those trapped in the catastrophic flood waters. Residents who owned boats went out to help others.



Category 4 Hurricane Harvey made a landfall last Friday night on the coastal area of Texas. It later downgraded to a tropical storm. Torrential rain has been pouring down in the coastal area as well as great Houston, resulting in heavy flooding. Most roads in and out of Houston have been closed due to the floods.

