2 dead, 4 injured in library shooting in New Mexico, southwestern US

Two people were shot dead and four injured Monday at a library in New Mexico, a state in the southwestern United States, a city official has confirmed.



"A suspect has been apprehended in the incident that took place after 4:00 p.m. (2300 GMT) local time," said the official at the City Manager's Office of Clovis, a city of about 40,000 residents near the Texas state line, when reached over the phone.



Media reports reaching here released a picture showing a young male was arrested by officers outside the Clovis-Carver Public Library. However, a phone call to the city's police department was answered by an electronic device with no possibility to leave a message.



A press conference was scheduled for 8:00 p.m. (0300 GMT on Tuesday) at the city hall.

