5 villagers killed in terrorists' attack in N. Myanmar state

Five villagers have been killed in continued attacks by extremist terrorists in Maungtaw of Myanmar northern Rakhine state in the weekend, according to the State Counselor's Office Tuesday.



The villagers were attacked by about 100 terrorists armed with sticks and machetes.



However, 55 others were rescued by the security forces.



The violence continued on Monday when the terrorists ambushed security forces with improvised explosive devices and small arms, resulting in injuries to one policeman and one civilian, the sources said.



From Sunday through to Monday, seven villages, one police outpost and two wards in Maungtaw were also burnt down by the extremist terrorists, the sources added.



According to the office, with the killing of the villagers, the death toll from the violence that erupted last Friday with coordinated attacks by extremist terrorists has climbed to 110.

