New highway along Yellow River opens to traffic

Photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017 shows the newly-opened 828.5-kilometer-long highway pointing to the Mountain Huashan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The 828.5-kilometer-long highway, which runs along the Yellow River, opened to traffic on Monday. The highway, which runs through the north and the south of Shaanxi Province, is expected to play a positive role in promoting the province's local tourism and ecological conservation. At cost of 6.9 billion yuan (1 billion U.S. dollars), the highway across 12 districts and counties will benefit more than 2 million people. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

