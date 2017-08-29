The world's longest Miao dragon boat on parade

People row a record-setting Miao Dragon Boat on a river during a parade in Shibing County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2017. Some 180 people need to work in unison to row the boat, which is 77.8 meters long by 2.5 meters wide and said to be the world’s longest dragon boat according to Guinness World Records. (Photo: China News Service/He Junyi)

People row a record-setting Miao Dragon Boat on a river during a parade in Shibing County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2017. Some 180 people need to work in unison to row the boat, which is 77.8 meters long by 2.5 meters wide and said to be the world’s longest dragon boat according to Guinness World Records. (Photo: China News Service/He Junyi)

People row a record-setting Miao Dragon Boat on a river during a parade in Shibing County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2017. Some 180 people need to work in unison to row the boat, which is 77.8 meters long by 2.5 meters wide and said to be the world’s longest dragon boat according to Guinness World Records. (Photo: China News Service/He Junyi)

People row a record-setting Miao Dragon Boat on a river during a parade in Shibing County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2017. Some 180 people need to work in unison to row the boat, which is 77.8 meters long by 2.5 meters wide and said to be the world’s longest dragon boat according to Guinness World Records. (Photo: China News Service/He Junyi)