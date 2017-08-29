Trump's visit to flood-ravaged Texas is chance to ease political divisions

US President Donald Trump is gearing up for a visit to flood-ravaged Houston, Texas, where a major hurricane caused massive damage and forced evacuations. The visit is a chance to rise above political divisions at a time of bitter partisan rivalry.



Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, Texas over the weekend, ravaging the city amid scenes of cars under water and streets that looked like rivers. Thousands of people have been evacuated and many have been left without water and electricity.



Trump plans to visit the devastated city on Tuesday, and it may be a chance to begin to tweak his image and put partisan tensions aside.



"This is a time when Trump needs to rise above partisan divisions and cheap shots at his political opponents," Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Darrell West told Xinhua.



"All Americans can unite against the human suffering in Texas and need to help those who have lost their homes and possessions," West said.



Trump has been heavily criticized for what critics call a short fuse and an in-your-face style suited more for reality TV than the US presidency.



Even supporters have said that they would like the billionaire businessman to speak and act in a manner which they believe is more befitting of the leader of a nation that boasts the world's largest economy and most powerful military.



Critics say his tendency to hurl petty insults and make outlandish statements has proved a major distraction to pass his agenda.



To be sure, the president has had positive moments, such as earlier this summer during a visit to Poland, when many analysts gave him credit for what they called an eloquent and forward-looking speech. He also showed that side during his trip to the Middle East. Analysts said the president needs to present this more presidential side.



"After weeks of playing to the country's worst instincts, Trump has an opportunity to act presidential and speak on behalf of all Americans. He will need to convey empathy and compassion, and promise to extend the billions of dollars that will be needed to repair the cities deluged with flood waters," West said.



"It will be very expensive, but this is something that he has to do. He should rescind his planned cuts to FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and agree to send federal tax dollars to those Texans in need," West said.



Dan Mahaffee, senior vice president and director of policy at the Center for the Study of Congress and the Presidency, told Xinhua that events like natural disasters or other calamities are important moments for a president to display leadership, console those affected, and indicate that the government is willing to do all that is necessary for rescue, recovery, and rebuilding.



"That said, it is important that the president strikes the right tone and brings people together rather than appearing to draw the spotlight and resources from the response to the visit," Mahaffee said.



Mahaffee said that the magnitude of these events take time to become clear, and this situation may be worsening even further as rain will continue through the week.



"The narrative can change as President Trump makes this visit, but it will be important for him to focus directly on this disaster and stifle any political or partisan remarks," Mahaffee added.

