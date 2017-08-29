Passenger train derails in western India with no reports of casualties

At least five coaches and the engine of an express train derailed in the western Indian state of Maharashtra Tuesday morning, the Indian Railways said.



The derailment of Mumbai-bound Duronto Express took place near Asangaon in the state's Thane district around 6:40 a.m. (local time). However, there have been no reports of any casualty.



"Duronto Express derailed between Asangaon and Vasind (stations). No injuries to any passengers," the Central Railway, which operates trains in that sector, tweeted.



Local TV channels showed footage of panicked passengers getting out of the derailed coaches themselves. Electric supply was disconnected to prevent any loss of lives, reports said.



This is the fourth incident of train derailment in less than a fortnight.



Five people were injured after a passenger train derailed in India's financial capital Mumbai on Aug. 25.



Similarly on Aug. 23, over 80 people sustained injuries when Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Wednesday.



And on Aug. 19, 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed in the same state, killing at least 24 people and injuring over 150 others.



While Chairman of Railway Board, A.K. Mittal, resigned last week, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu also offered to quit but had been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay on.



Indian Railways is one of the world's largest train networks, criss-crossing the country from north to south and carrying millions of passengers daily, but its safety record is poor.

