Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at New Mexico library

A man gave himself up to police after shooting two people dead and injuring four others at a library in the southwest US state of New Mexico.



David Lansford, mayor of Clovis, a city near the Texan border, said at a press conference streamed live on Facebook that what happened at the Clovis-Carver library was "a big blow to the community."



Police Chief Douglas Ford said officers responded to the incident around 4:00 p.m. local time, went into the library, and contacted the lone suspected shooter, who "gave up" on himself. The officers were neither shot at nor discharged weapons.



Noting that police are at an early stage of investigation, Ford declined to talk about possible motivation. And the identity of the suspect, apparently a young male as seen in a surveillance video, was not released by the authorities. The identities of those killed and injured were also withheld



The two fatalities were females and the four injuries included two females and two males, Ford said.

