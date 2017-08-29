1,842 students study in UNAM Confucius Institute

Wang Yixuan, teacher of Confucius Institute, teaches Chinese at University of Namibia (UNAM) in Windhoek Aug. 1, 2017. UNAM Confucius Institute was set up in 2013, it has 11 Chinese teaching sites in the country, and has taught 1,842 students by now. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Students show their papercutting at University of Namibia (UNAM) in Windhoek Aug. 1, 2017. UNAM Confucius Institute was set up in 2013, it has 11 Chinese teaching sites in the country, and has taught 1,842 students by now. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Students from Confucius Institute in the University of Namibia (UNAM) dance during the Cultural Festival of UNAM in Windhoek, Namibia, on Aug. 17, 2017. UNAM Confucius Institute was set up in 2013, it has 11 Chinese teaching sites in the country, and has taught 1,842 students by now. (Xinhua/Wu Changwei)

Zhang Fan (1st R), director of Confucius Institute in the University of Namibia (UNAM), introduces Chinese lessons at an expo of career planning in UNAM in Windhoek, Namibia, on July 28, 2017. UNAM Confucius Institute was set up in 2013, it has 11 Chinese teaching sites in the country, and has taught 1,842 students by now. (Xinhua/Chen Nan)

Wang Ling, teacher of Confucius Institute, teaches Chinese at University of Namibia (UNAM) in Windhoek Aug. 1, 2017. UNAM Confucius Institute was set up in 2013, it has 11 Chinese teaching sites in the country, and has taught 1,842 students by now. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)