Notting Hill Carnival kicks off in London

A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival 2017 in London, Britain, on Aug. 27, 2017. The Notting Hill Carnival, the largest street festival in Europe, kicked off here on Sunday. The carnival was originated in 1964 as a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their own cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

People participate in the Notting Hill Carnival 2017 in London, Britain, on Aug. 27, 2017. The Notting Hill Carnival, the largest street festival in Europe, kicked off here on Sunday. The carnival was originated in 1964 as a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their own cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival 2017 in London, Britain, on Aug. 27, 2017. The Notting Hill Carnival, the largest street festival in Europe, kicked off here on Sunday. The carnival was originated in 1964 as a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their own cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival 2017 in London, Britain, on Aug. 27, 2017. The Notting Hill Carnival, the largest street festival in Europe, kicked off here on Sunday. The carnival was originated in 1964 as a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their own cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival 2017 in London, Britain, on Aug. 27, 2017. The Notting Hill Carnival, the largest street festival in Europe, kicked off here on Sunday. The carnival was originated in 1964 as a way for Afro-Caribbean communities to celebrate their own cultures and traditions. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)