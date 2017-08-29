Premier Li discusses industry upgrade with Chinese manufacturers

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held talks with representatives from 50 Chinese manufacturing firms on Friday, discussing the ways to solve the problems China's manufacturing industry is encountering amid domestic economic transformation and upgrade, according to a statement on the website of the State Council, China's cabinet, on Monday.



The firms who participated in the meeting include State-owned enterprises such as train manufacturer CRRC Corporation, electronics supplier TCL Corporation, Baowu Steel Group as well as private firms like home appliances company Haier, drone maker Da-Jiang Innovations and automaker BYD Auto Co, said the statement.



Li said at the meeting that China's manufacturing industry, large but not strong, is still positioned at the low-end of the global supply chain.



"Why China ranks the first in the world in terms of issuing industrial licenses, but the country only represents about 1 percent of the number of international standards led and designed by domestic firms?" Li asked, stressing that China should prioritize manufacturing upgrade under the "Made in China 2025" government plan.



One of the solutions is innovation, especially in the corporate management mechanism such as the introduction of "Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation" model, which had helped Haier achieve quick gains in revenue and profits, Zhang Ruimin, chairman of the board of Haier, said at the meeting.



"Such model helps employees not only become staff of big companies but also executives of small and micro- businesses ," Li said, noting that the move enables employees to directly communicate with the market and meet diversified demands.



Besides, Li urged manufacturers to set up an incentive mechanism that attracts and trains talents. "The key to industrial upgrade is talent, in which China has an advantage and great potential," Li said, stressing the importance of craftsman spirit in cultivating talents.



Li referred to his experience when he investigated a foreign company, which pays the same salary to highly skilled technical specialists as the general manager. "Can domestic firms have such courage and ambition?" he asked.



At the meeting, Li also asked relevant government departments to cancel unnecessary approval processes, further cut transaction costs and strengthen protection of intellectual property, so as to create an environment that is conducive to innovation and upgrade.



"In addition to carrying out existing policies, government agencies should also study financial policies that encourage manufacturing industry upgrade and provide financing support for small and micro- enterprises," he said.





