Chinese exhibition of tea, silk and porcelain held in Pakistan

Pakistani girls look at traditional Chinese clothes during a Chinese exhibition of tea, silk and porcelain in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Aug. 28, 2017. A three-day event kicked off here on Sunday. The exhibition offered a platform for visitors to interact with Chinese tea makers and to learn about Chinese silk embroidery. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

People visit a tea stall during a Chinese exhibition of tea, silk and porcelain in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Aug. 28, 2017. A three-day event kicked off here on Sunday. The exhibition offered a platform for visitors to interact with Chinese tea makers and to learn about Chinese silk embroidery. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Visitors visit a silk embroidery stall during a Chinese exhibition of tea, silk and porcelain in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on Aug. 28, 2017. A three-day event kicked off here on Sunday. The exhibition offered a platform for visitors to interact with Chinese tea makers and to learn about Chinese silk embroidery. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)