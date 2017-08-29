Scenery of marshland in Ali in SW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/29 14:24:34

Spotted geese are seen in a marshland in Ali of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2017. Ali, an almost virgin land on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau, is home for large variety of wild animals. (Xinhua/Lian Xinming)


 

Tibetan wild donkeys are seen in Ali of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 24, 2017. Ali, an almost virgin land on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau, is home for large variety of wild animals. (Xinhua/Lian Xinming)


 

Black-necked cranes are seen in a marshland in Ali of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2017. Ali, an almost virgin land on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau, is home for large variety of wild animals. (Xinhua/Lian Xinming)


 

Black-necked cranes are seen in a marshland in Ali of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 23, 2017. Ali, an almost virgin land on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau, is home for large variety of wild animals. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

Spotted geese are seen flying over a marshland in Ali of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2017. Ali, an almost virgin land on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau, is home for large variety of wild animals. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)


 

