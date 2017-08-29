India's innovation growth rate could surpass China's in the next decade: report

BRICS countries have become a "bellwether" in their respective regions, leading the neighboring countries in many aspects, a report released Tuesday shows.

The five BRICS countries, including China, Russia, South Africa, Brazil and India, is leading the development of science and technology, economy and society in their regions, according to the BRICS Innovative Competitiveness Report 2017 released by China Science and Technology Exchange Center.

China ranks first in terms of national comprehensive innovation competitiveness in 2016, followed by Russia, South Africa, Brazil and India, the report said.

It is predicted that "the innovation competitiveness of India would see a significant rise with its growth rate probably surpassing China between 2025-2030."

"The growth rate of Russia would fall and India would take over Russia in terms of its comprehensive Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) competitiveness by 2030," it said.

The report said BRICS countries are major representatives of emerging economies, which contribute 18 percent of global GDP, 17 percent of global research and development investment and 27 percent of science papers published in international journals.

However, in terms of research, quality of education, modern infrastructure and eco-protection, BRICS still lag behind, the report said.

The upcoming BRICS Summit will open on September 2, in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province.